Tyler Perry Admits He Isn’t Ready To Give Up On Jussie Smollett

During a recent interview with Today , the Madea star echoed his previous statement , stressing that Smollett insists that the allegations against him are false. He also said that he is waiting to see how the muddy story develops before making any solid judgments.

Tyler Perry is sharing his thoughts on Jussie Smollett after the Empire star turned himself in to the Chicago Police department for allegedly filing a false report. The star claimed two men attacked him in an apparent hate crime.

"Listen, he is so adamant about it and he is so convincing in his story that I'm hoping and standing with him, hoping that it all turns out in his favor, for sure," he said.

The Hollywood juggernaut also referenced the cases of Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos, two men who mysteriously disappeared after reportedly being picked up by a Florida sheriff's deputy more than 10 years ago. He explained in the interview that he wished their cases had gotten a fraction of the press that Smollett's has gotten and continues to receive, today.

"I've been fighting for justice for Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos... so I wish that that case could have gotten half the attention that the Jussie Smollett thing [got]," he said. "Everybody that knows him that I know, they all say he's not the type of person that would ever do that. So, it's pretty confusing. So, right now, it's a 'wait and see.'"

