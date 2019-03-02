‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Peter Thomas Arrested In Miami For Fraud

Peter Thomas, ex-husband of supermodel and Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey was arrested this weekend.

According to WPLG Local 10, the 58-year-old was taken into custody Friday (March 1st) after arriving at Miami International Airport on Friday for an out-of-state warrant.

The outlet also shared that, the former reality star was arrested on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing counterfeit checks.

People.com confirmed with authorities that as of Saturday (March 2nd) Thomas is being held without bond.

Local 10 also reported that the restauranteur was apparently flying into the ‘Little Cuba’ for the opening of his nightclub in Miami Beach.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the situation.