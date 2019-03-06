Report: Here’s The Newest Member Of ‘Basketball Wives’

She's friends with one of the show's stars.

New details have surfaced surrounding the upcoming season of VH1's Basketball Wives.

A cast member set to make their big debut on season eight has unofficially been confirmed.

According to TheJasmineBrand, Vinessa Sacre, the wife of professional basketball player Robert Sacre, has been rumored to be a new addition to the Basketball Wives cast. Sacre's husband currently plays professional basketball in Japan.

A proud wife and mother of two, Sacre is also close friends with BBW's star Kristen Scott.

While rumors have circulated online unofficially confirming Sacre's alleged appearance on the show, neither VH1 nor BBW head honcho Shaunie O'Neal have officially announced who will be appearing in the upcoming season.

