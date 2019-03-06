How Dremon 'Super B***h' Cooper Won The Internet In Pink Thigh-High Boots

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
In the latest episode of our I Went Viral series, we speak with the butt-kicking, boot-wearing internet superhero Super B***h — real name Dremon Cooper.
The viral sensation, who went massively viral in December 2018 for his instructional video on how to get rid of a f**k boy in pink thigh-highs, told us he was inspired by a failed relationship to make his now signature clip.
"I was like, 'Well, I'm going to make a video about it and he's going to see it,'" he boasted.
So, when exactly did Cooper notice that all eyes were on him? He claimed he saw that he was breaking the internet when his follower count surged from 8,000 to 100,000 in a matter of days.
Want to see more on his journey to internet stardom? Take a look at the full episode of I Went Viral with Dremon "Super B***h" Cooper, above.
(Photo: BET)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS