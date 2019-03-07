Watch Ashton Sanders Plot To Squash Alien Roaches In This Sneak Peek From 'Captive State'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The science fiction thriller film genre is gaining an addition in Captive State, starring the likes of Ashton Sanders, Machine Gun Kelly, John Goodman and more, and one thing's for certain from its recent trailer: it's definitely not what you may expect.
The movie's plot explores an extraterrestrial force that takes over the world and enslaves humanity under a false scope of peaceful unity.
More specifically, the effects the change has on residents in a Chicago neighborhood are followed, exposing two sides: the collaborators and the dissidents.
In the recently released trailer for the film, lead actors Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors have a gripping exchange that perfectly sets up what to expect.
Take a look, below:
Captive State hits theaters on March 15, 2019.
