Watch Ashton Sanders Plot To Squash Alien Roaches In This Sneak Peek From 'Captive State'

The science fiction thriller film genre is gaining an addition in Captive State , starring the likes of Ashton Sanders , Machine Gun Kelly , John Goodman and more, and one thing's for certain from its recent trailer: it's definitely not what you may expect.

The movie's plot explores an extraterrestrial force that takes over the world and enslaves humanity under a false scope of peaceful unity.

More specifically, the effects the change has on residents in a Chicago neighborhood are followed, exposing two sides: the collaborators and the dissidents.

In the recently released trailer for the film, lead actors Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors have a gripping exchange that perfectly sets up what to expect.

Take a look, below: