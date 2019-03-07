Bill Cosby’s Fixer Wants To Help R. Kelly And Prevent ‘Another Lynching Of A Black Man In America’

R. Kelly has been the topic of headlines for the past week, with his explosive interview on CBS This Morning — proving that, among other things, his PR practices could use a little help.

Enter Bill Cosby's public relations guru, who is convinced he can set the disgraced singer on the right path.

Speaking with The Blast, Cosby's crisis manager/professional fixer, Andrew Wyatt, said that he has been in talks with Kelly and will soon strike a deal to officially join his team.

Comedian Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew Wyatt walks back from a lunch break in his client's sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. - Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby returned to a Pennsylvania court on Monday to face sentencing for sexual assault, five months after his conviction at the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. The frail 81-year-old -- once beloved as "America's Dad" -- faces a maximum potential sentence of 30 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.The pioneering comedian and award-winning actor was found guilty April 26 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

His motivation for wanting to help the R&B singer is pretty specific as he claims both Kelly and Cosby's cases are quite similar as they both involve the "public lynching of a successful Black man in America." Wyatt claims he is the one who can put a stop to it.

While sharing his thoughts on the "Bump N' Grind" singer's interview with Gayle King, he shared that he believed it was all a bad move.

"I would not have advised him to sit down with an interview with all these counts facing him," he told the site. "We have to show this is no different than a tour. It's a tour called the race war and sex war against Black men in America."

Before comparing the current state of race in American to a "21st Century To Kill a Mockingbird," Wyatt declared that Black men are being "demonized," and he wants to play a key role in facilitating that change.

It is worth noting that Wyatt also clarified that both Bill and Camille Cosby are fully aware that he is in talks to work with Kelly and have no problem with his decision. As for how effective Wyatt has been in Cosby's case...well...

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images, JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

