Bill Cosby’s Fixer Wants To Help R. Kelly And Prevent ‘Another Lynching Of A Black Man In America’

Enter Bill Cosby 's public relations guru, who is convinced he can set the disgraced singer on the right path.

R. Kelly has been the topic of headlines for the past week, with his explosive interview on CBS This Morning — proving that, among other things, his PR practices could use a little help.

Speaking with The Blast , Cosby's crisis manager/professional fixer, Andrew Wyatt , said that he has been in talks with Kelly and will soon strike a deal to officially join his team.

His motivation for wanting to help the R&B singer is pretty specific as he claims both Kelly and Cosby's cases are quite similar as they both involve the "public lynching of a successful Black man in America." Wyatt claims he is the one who can put a stop to it.

While sharing his thoughts on the "Bump N' Grind" singer's interview with Gayle King, he shared that he believed it was all a bad move.

"I would not have advised him to sit down with an interview with all these counts facing him," he told the site. "We have to show this is no different than a tour. It's a tour called the race war and sex war against Black men in America."

Before comparing the current state of race in American to a "21st Century To Kill a Mockingbird," Wyatt declared that Black men are being "demonized," and he wants to play a key role in facilitating that change.

It is worth noting that Wyatt also clarified that both Bill and Camille Cosby are fully aware that he is in talks to work with Kelly and have no problem with his decision. As for how effective Wyatt has been in Cosby's case...well...