Report: Idris Elba To Replace Will Smith In 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Luckily, another beloved Hollywood A-lister, Idris Elba , has been named as Smith's replacement.

The highly anticipated follow-up to the 2016 blockbuster smash Suicide Squad has already made a key change as Will Smith , who played Deadshot in the first installment, has officially announced his departure from the role.

According to Variety, sources have revealed that Elba is Warner Bros' first choice to replace Smith as Deadshot in the Suicide Squad follow-up.

As previously reported, Smith peacefully bowed out of the forthcoming DC Comics film mostly due to scheduling conflicts.

Since production for the sequel kicks off in September of this year, the studio reportedly wanted to spend as little time as possible on finding a proven replacement worthy of the role, but when the prospect of Elba was introduced, they jumped at the opportunity.

The site further reports that Elba is currently the only actor confirmed to star in the sequel, with rumors swirling that Margot Robbie will return to continue her performance as Harley Quinn.

The Suicide Squad follow-up has a lot to live up to as the original proved to be a massive box office earner, grossing $746 million worldwide.

The film is said to be released on August 6, 2021.