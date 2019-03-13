'The Simpsons' Producer Makes Bold Accusation About Michael Jackson

The latest to do so is longtime writer and executive producer of The Simpsons Al Jean , who has come forward with a bold new accusation about the music legend.

Following the airing of HBO's controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland , where two of Michael Jackson 's alleged sexual assault victims shared their accounts on their reported encounters with the star, several public figures have come forward, sharing their thoughts on the King of Pop.

During an interview with the Daily Beast, Jean shared that he believed Jackson used an episode from the popular cartoon to "groom boys." In this particular episode, the legend lent his voice to a character.

The episode in question, titled "Stark Raving Dad," first aired in 1991 and features the late singer voicing a character named Leon Kompowsky — a mental hospital patient who is adamant that he is Michael Jackson.

About one week ago, Jean, Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks and Simpsons creator Matt Groening all made the executive decision to pull the episode after they all saw the Leaving Neverland documentary, which detailed Jackson's alleged pedophilia.

In his recent interview, Jean expressed speculation that Jackson might have used his time on the Simpsons to allegedly abuse more children — an accusation that the singer had firmly denied prior to his death.

"What saddens me is, if you watch that documentary — which I did, and several of us here did — and you watch that episode, honestly, it looks like the episode was used by Michael Jackson for something other than what we'd intended it," he said. "It wasn't just comedy to him, it was something that was used as a tool. And I strongly believe that. That, to me, is my belief, and it's why I think removing it is appropriate."

Jean added that while the episode was "one of the most successful things I ever did," pulling it was "the right move."

Taking things even a step further, he stressed his stance by adding that the episode "was part of what he [Jackson] used to groom boys."

"I really don't know, and I should be very careful because this is not something I know personally, but as far as what I think, that's what I think," he continued. "And that makes me very, very sad."

This comes after reports that the Jackson estate recently filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO for airing the documentary, which they claim is a "public lynching" of the late icon.