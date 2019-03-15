Cynthia Bailey Responds To NeNe Leakes' Claim That She Is 'Sneaky And Underhanded'

Things between former BFFs Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes have been rough as the the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG recently took to social media to question the ex-supermodel's character. Now, Bailey has taken the time to clap back at her longtime cast mate, and in true CB fashion, she mixed some polite shade into her response.

As previously reported, Leakes took to Instagram Live on Wednesday where she blasted Bailey after admitting to unfollowing most of her RHOA cast mates on social media. "Cynthia has done a lot of stuff, in my opinion, on the down low, very sneaky and underhanded," she said. "I don't have no hate in my heart for Cynthia. We are co-workers from this day forward." In the clip, while reading her former bestie, Leakes was apparently wearing Bailey's "Cynthia Crystal Brown" sunglasses, which are a part of her Cynthia Bailey Eyewear line. Initially, in response to the video, Bailey commented below the post, simply tagging her company. Take a look, below:

According to Page Six, when asked to explain in more detail her thoughts on Leakes' words at WEtv's Bridezillas event, Bailey mentioned that she will "always love and support" her. However, she defended her reasoning for getting some free promo out of their beef. "I've always been a friend to her, and if she's really my girl like she's claimed to be my girl, then we could get past this," she said. "But I noticed she was wearing my eyewear, though, so I need to tag Cynthia Bailey eyewear. I appreciate that. It's good when we support each other even when we're mad at each other." In response to Leakes' sentiment that "some stuff went down" at the recently taped RHOA reunion special, Bailey agreed. "It just got a little bit tricky for me, but I just own my truth, and said what I had to say," she said. "But it's going to be a good reunion. I'll tell you that." Part one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 reunion airs on March 24 at 8/7 p.m. on Bravo.

Written by Moriba Cummings