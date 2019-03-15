Wendy Williams And Her Husband Spotted Together For First Time Since Infidelity Rumors

It appears as all is well in the Hunter household as Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter , were recently spotted out and about for the first time since their marriage has been riddled with rumors of infidelity.

As previously reported, the gossip queen took some time away from her morning talk show for more than 50 days to tend to her health, as her team reported.

The rumor mill, on the other hand, claimed that, in fact, Williams' extended hiatus was a result of her putting a lid on the alleged marital issues she and her hubby were experiencing.

Specifically, it was reported that Hunter knocked up a woman rumored to be his mistress, leading many to further speculate that that led to the former radio host taking some time away from her purple chair.

Now, the two recently put up a united front while taking a stroll together on Wednesday morning. Take a look, below: