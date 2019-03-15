Wendy Williams And Her Husband Spotted Together For First Time Since Infidelity Rumors

TV personality Wendy Williams (r) and husband Kevin Hunter

The couple has reportedly been on the rocks for months.

Published Yesterday

It appears as all is well in the Hunter household as Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, were recently spotted out and about for the first time since their marriage has been riddled with rumors of infidelity.

As previously reported, the gossip queen took some time away from her morning talk show for more than 50 days to tend to her health, as her team reported. 

The rumor mill, on the other hand, claimed that, in fact, Williams' extended hiatus was a result of her putting a lid on the alleged marital issues she and her hubby were experiencing.

Specifically, it was reported that Hunter knocked up a woman rumored to be his mistress, leading many to further speculate that that led to the former radio host taking some time away from her purple chair.

Now, the two recently put up a united front while taking a stroll together on Wednesday morning. Take a look, below:



Upon her recent return to her talk show, Williams immediately took the time to address the rumor mill, clarifying that what was reported about her relationship was all untrue.

"I know what you've been seeing," she said. "But hunty, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with... Marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn't easy. And don't ask me about mine until you see this gone."

Written by Moriba Cummings



