Khloé Kardashian Responds To Fans Who Are Dragging Tristan Thompson For Being A Deadbeat Dad

True’s mama speaks directly on the subject for the first time in a while.

Published Yesterday

There has been tons of drama between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. However, there is one thing that Khloé wants everyone to know — baby True will never be put in middle.

Tristan has been getting dragged pretty hard for his record as a boyfriend and many are wondering if that trifling behavior rolls over into his parenting skills. Some of this seemed to have been perpetuated by recent reports citing “sources” who say Khloé has been unhappy with Tristan’s lack of attention to their daughter.

One fan wrote “@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up.”

Khloé responded with, “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet.”

She also added, “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.” See the exchange below:

Khloé and Tristan reportedly split last month. Hollywood Life claims she didn’t even contact him on his 28th birthday, which was on March 13. Nonetheless, it is good to hear that they are maintaining good co-parenting skills, despite the drama.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

