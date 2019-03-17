Kim Kardashian’s Latest Social Media Post About Criminal Justice Reform Have Some People Calling Foul

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has been doing some good work in criminal justice system. She assisted in getting Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence commuted (although Black women like Topeka Sam had been working on that case for year), who was in jail for over 20 years due to a non-violent drug offense. Kim also paid the rent for five years of Charles Matthew whose sentence was commuted. She also brought attention to important case, like Cyntoia Brown . That said, her latest Instagram post is causing some people to give her the side-eye.

Late last night on Instagram, she posted a black and white picture of herself sitting at a desk with a caption about Governor Gavin Newsome in California stopping the death penalty, “For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases. I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty.”



Shg added, “Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.”



Seems like fairly positive words but some people aren’t here for it and question if it’s for publicity. One commentator on The Shade Room wrote, “Beyoncé and JayZ been doing this. The media publishes their doings. They’re not on their social media yapping about what they doing. They just out here doing it. That’s the difference with Kim. It’s like she wants a pat on the back from us. We appreciate it but we also don’t appreciate the wanted attention.”



Another added, “When she posts it doesn't take away from the amazing deed. It just has some questioning her motives for attention.”



A Twitter user named @AfrikaKnowes hit hard with, “I feel like #Kimkardashian is on this criminal justice wave for the photo ops. In my opinion if she was really for the movement she’d shout-out organizations and lawyers who have been tryna dismantle this system for decades.”



There have been countless activists who have done criminal just work for years like author of The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and the legendary Angela Davis.

What do you think — is Kim using her celebrity for a good cause, or is this veering into white savior territory?