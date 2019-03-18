Angela Simmons Responds To Rumors That She And Bow Wow Are A Thing

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Angela Simmons' relationship with Bow Wow has been long done for years, but it seems as the ex-rapper wants that old thing back as he recently took to social media to let it be known that he's "looking for her."
In response, the Growing Up Hip Hop star briefly shared a few words on where they stand, romantically.
The thirst for the mother of one was first introduced when Bow Wow took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on Simmons, even going on to ask one of his followers to link her to the chat.
After he ended the session by strangely bidding, "Let her know I'm looking for her," the exchange became a thing online, striking one follower to point out, "That's Romeo's girl."
Seeing that his name was tossed in the random situation, Romeo commented, "My girl wouldn't be on FaceTime with Shad lil love, with Simmons taking to Instagram, herself, soon after, to caption a post, "Never looking back !!! #ThankYouNext."
For those assuming her words were directed to Bow, she clarified, "It's not ! That's my friend for life."
Take a look, below:
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a perfect demonstration of being "friend zoned."
(Photos from left: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for we TV, Prince Williams/Wireimage)
