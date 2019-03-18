Kandi Burruss Has A Savage Response To NeNe Leakes Unfollowing The ‘RHOA’ Cast On Social Media

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
NeNe Leakes' relationship with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars seems to be in the dumps as she recently admitted to going on an unfollowing spree after the recent reunion taping.
While fans of the show may have lots of opinions on her petty decision, one of her cast mates, Kandi Burruss, can't say the same as she recently shared just how she felt about the drama the OG reality star has been dishing as of late.
During a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Burruss, clearly unbothered by Leakes' social media unfriending, shared how she really felt in just three words.
"We don't care," she said when asked if she was bothered by the gesture. "It's not like I have a lack of great followers."
The entrepreneur went on to add that she really couldn't care less about losing Leakes as a follower seeing as she has several others who show her love — 6.2 million more to be exact.
See her full response and watch her speak on her and Porsha Williams repairing their friendship in the clip, below:
(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA)
