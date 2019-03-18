Khloé Kardashian’s BFF Tells Us The Truth On How The Reality Star Is Handling Tristan Thompson Split

Now, after she issued a social media attack on the athlete's alleged other woman, Jordyn Woods , the reality star's BFF, Malika Haqq , is sharing just how her best friend is doing now that the dust has settled.

Khloé Kardashian is now a single woman after splitting from her serial cheating boyfriend and baby's father, Tristan Thompson .

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Malika said that her famous friend's heart is on the mend, but, given all that's happened, she's doing well.

"Khloé is good," she said. "She's doing really good."

Touching on their close bond, Malika added that their indestructible friendship is largely a part of what is keeping the mother of one going.

"I'm able to be a Malika because I have a Khloé," she said. "We take care of each other. We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that."

Continuing to gush about their relationship, she stressed that while they may not be blood-related, they are family.

"We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what, we just stick together," she said. "That is all that really matters to us. When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member."

A lot can be said about their friendship dynamic — and we mean a lot — but one thing that's undeniable is their unwavering support of one another.