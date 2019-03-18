NeNe Leakes Has Something To Say About Reports That She And Gregg Have Split

Ahead of Sunday night's episode where the reality star said that Gregg suggested that they separate, it was reported that the longtime couple had broken up . Now, after seeing the news take on a life of its own, NeNe has taken to the internet to give the real story on what is going on in her relationship.

NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg , have been dealing with some marital issues lately following the latter's unfortunate cancer diagnosis.

During the most recent episode of RHOA, while at Eva Marcille's wedding, NeNe made the shocking revelation to her cast mate Cynthia Bailey that she and Gregg "talked about separating" right before she left for the event.

"He said he would go ahead and find him a place," she said during the episode. "Last night, I felt like I broke because he is so mean. I get that it's a sickness, but I can't be talked to like that."

After the episode aired, viewers left under the impression that the couple was no more. However, NeNe took to Instagram to respond to the speculation, making it clear that they are just fine, despite how things seemed in the previously filmed clip.

"Oh pleaseeeeee!" she wrote. "Gregg Leakes and i are VERY much together! U looking at an episode that was shot in July 2018."

