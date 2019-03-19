Eva Marcille’s Husband Has The Best Reaction To Backlash Over Him Referring To God As ‘Her’ In His Wedding Vows

While the opulent details from the event were certainly a conversation piece, it was Sterling's stunning wedding vows, which showed him refer to God as "her" and "she" that left many in a trance.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were left swooning during last Sunday night's episode of the reality show as Eva Marcille and her now husband, Atlanta politician Michael Sterling , tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Upon seeing him read his vows, some traditional Christians took to social media to voice their disapproval of his choice, explaining that the use of the pronouns was disrespectful.

In response to the minor backlash, Sterling took to Instagram to defend his choice and to explain just why he deliberately decided to use the words he did.

"I love my wife and I hand-wrote my vows from a place of intentional love," he wrote, captioning a portrait of him and Marcille on their big day. "It appears that some folks have questioned the fact that I referred to God as 'her' in my vows and they have offered to pray for my ignorance. I do not speak much about these things, but I will have a few things to say over the next week or so."

After adding that he believes God is "a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless" who "transcends time, space, existence, and life," he gave a more detailed explanation on who the higher being is to him.

"I believe that God is God," he continued. "Thus, if God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless, I think we err not to see God in each and every one of us. I think we err to limit God. And sometimes I use the pronoun 'her' to refer to God because I see God as resembling us and as greater than all of us."

In relating his theory of "God" to his marriage, he ended with these words: "As for my vows, I referred to God as 'her' intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that."

We're not crying — you are.

Read his full post, below: