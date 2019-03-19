Former Disney Star Kyle Massey And His Mother Clap Back At Sexual Assault Accusations From Teenage Girl

Ex-That's So Raven star Kyle Massey was sued over the weekend, for allegedly sending a sexually explicit video and photos to a minor. His 13-year-old alleged victim is reportedly seeking damages to the tune of $1.5 million. In response to the allegations made against her son, Kyle’s mother, Angel Massey, has taken to social media to sing his praises and blast the adults advising his alleged accuser — particularly, her mother.

In an attempt to defend the former child star, Angel took to Instagram where she posted a series of screenshots of several media outlets' coverage of the alleged incident. In the supporting caption, she dubbed the former Disney star's alleged accuser's mother "a liar." "Kyle Massey was accused of sending an inappropriate picture of his penis to a minor," she wrote. "The second image of this post FROM HER ATTORNEYS to me and Kylie dad clearly says KYLE SENT THE PICTURE TO Ms. ANDREAS. Her daughter last name is different! Kindra Andreas is a liar." If those last few lines made you do a double take, it’s because it appears to suggest that Kyle sent the explicit pictures to the teenage girl’s mother, not her. Now, this could just be a typo on Angel’s part, but if she meant what she wrote then, damn, talk about a plot twist! After stressing that his accusers' lawsuit "did not include ALL THE FACTS," Angel spoke highly of her son, adding that his "character speaks and always has spoken for itself." Take a look at her full statement, including her claim that Andreas is solely trying to take advantage of her son, below:

This all comes after a previous post where Angel used the hashtag #HeToo — her take on the now widespread #MeToo movement — in advocacy for her son and his alleged innocence. In this particular post, she questioned the justice for male accusers of sexual assault and those who are falsely accused all while firmly expressing her disgust with Kyle's alleged accuser's mother. "Where is the justice for MEN?" she wrote. "Women get to says [sic] and do what they want and file lawsuits under JANE DOE! No the mother name is Kindra Andreas. My son name is Kyle Massey. Kinda is another mother just like me. Why does she not list her name in her complaint? This is #hetoo."

Taking to social media, himself, Kyle Massey denied the allegations made against him and maintained his innocence. "I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth," he wrote. "I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations." Read his statement, in full, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings