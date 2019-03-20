‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Kimbella And Yandy Smith Are Beefing Over Juelz Santana’s Incarceration

The expectant mother-to-be revealed her former bestie hasn’t been as supportive as she promised in light of her new husband, Juelz Santana’s incarceration during an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Love & Hip Hop stars Kimbella and Yandy Smith may have repaired their broken friendship during the latest season of the VH1 reality show, but their reunion appears to have been short-lived.

Kimbella told fans about a recent visit to her husband. “That’s MY Husband!! I miss him SO much and so do the kids, we went to visit him Saturday that just passed and what a blessing,” she wrote.

The reality star gushed about her hubby’s new appearance. “To see my Husband and their father in a tailored Khaki shirt, Tailored Khaki pants and Timb’s on to set the mood!! Lol your boy is doing just fine!! Had D&G cologne sprayed on and a fresh new cut just to see us! Too bad in the feds we don’t get conjugal visits chile.”

She also provided an update about their children and their reaction to seeing their father in prison. “But the kids were sooooo happy to see him doing well and being able to hug and hang out with him for some hours! He was smiling and was so happy to see us, he had nothing but good things to say about the camp he’s at. It of course, was so sad to leave when it was time to go. I just hope this gets easier the more we go visit and with time.”