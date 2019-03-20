‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Kimbella And Yandy Smith Are Beefing Over Juelz Santana’s Incarceration

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Love & Hip Hop stars Kimbella and Yandy Smith may have repaired their broken friendship during the latest season of the VH1 reality show, but their reunion appears to have been short-lived.
The expectant mother-to-be revealed her former bestie hasn’t been as supportive as she promised in light of her new husband, Juelz Santana’s incarceration during an Instagram post on Wednesday.
That’s MY Husband!! I miss him SO much and so do the kids, we went to visit him Saturday that just passed and what a blessing!! To see my Husband and their father in a tailored Khaki shirt, Tailored Khaki pants and Timb’s on to set the mood!! Lol your boy is doing just fine!! Had D&G cologne sprayed on and a fresh new cut just to see us! Too bad in the feds we don’t get conjugal visits chile 😰 But the kids were sooooo happy to see him doing well and being able to hug and hang out with him for some hours! He was smiling and was so happy to see us, he had nothing but good things to say about the camp he’s at. It of course, was so sad to leave when it was time to go. I just hope this gets easier the more we go visit and with time. I know he will be home soon now that he has started his sentence, and with God & Prayer we will be good overall! Because we are Blessed regardless of the circumstances at hand 😇🙏🏾💜 I’ll be back to update you all on our progress through this. We appreciate all your prayers & support at this time! Week 3!
While she celebrated seeing her hubby, one Instagram commenter asked about her bestie Yandy and whether or not she’d lived up to her promises of being there for her. “Nah, she didn’t,” Kimbella replied.
The duo have had a pretty rocky relationship in recent years. She accused her former bestie of throwing her under the bus after an incident with the mothers of Yandy's husband Mendeceecees Harris' other children during a previous season.
They managed to mend their relationship during a tropical vacay. Smith even served as a bridesmaid in Kimbella’s wedding back in January.
Hopefully the on-again off-again besties work things out soon.
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
