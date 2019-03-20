3 White Women Are Accusing ‘Wendy Williams’ Of Reverse Racism For The Pettiest Reason

Wendy Williams just can't seem to catch a break lately. One day after she opened up about her active struggles with addiction, her show is being accused of discriminating against three members of her live audience.

A fan of the Wendy Williams Show that frequents several talk shows recently told Page Six that the morning program discriminated against her and her friends because of their age and race — at least one of the alleged victims, Diane Stevens, is a 60-year-old white woman.

While speaking with the publication, Steven said she and her friends arrived at 6:30 a.m. to a taping of the show and were humiliated by a Wendy staffer shortly after their arrival.

"I was coming from the Bronx, and I had to take a bus and two trains," she said. "So, because we have canes, they let us sit down inside the audience holding [area]. Then the audience coordinator comes on the headset and she looks at us and says into the headset, 'I am taking the tickets from the older people.'"

Stevens then alleged that the staffers took their ticket stubs and escorted them out of the building.

In an attempt to prove the gesture was also racially motivated, she added that their tickets were given to three young African-American women.

Page Six received a comment on the ordeal from a spokesperson from the show, who stated, "We have the best audience in daytime and we provide a welcoming, fun environment for all of Wendy's co-hosts [which she calls her live studio audience members]."