Kevin Hart Gets ‘Irresponsible’ In Trailer For New Comedy Special

Kevin Hart has taken his talents to Netflix as he has partnered with the streaming platform to release his own comedy stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible .

The one-hour special shows the larger-than-life comic's sold-out comedy tour, filmed before an audience of more than 15,000 people at London's O2 Arena.

Hart fully lives up to its title of "Irresponsible" as his material touches on everything from his choice to leave his first wife, Torrei Hart, to admittedly "f***ing up" in his second marriage.

Aside from his relationship woes, he also shares hilarious tidbits on his disciplinary methods with his children.

Want to see him in action before the special airs? Take a look at the official trailer, below: