NeNe Leakes’ Husband, Gregg Leakes, Will Reportedly Tell The Truth About Their Marital Status During ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Now, rumor has it that in the forthcoming RHOA reunion special, Gregg will give more insight into the status of their marriage and where they stand as a couple.

Recent reports that NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg, had split up had the internet gasping for breath — until the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG took to social media to refute the rumors , stressing that they are very much still together.

According to Radar Online, during the recent reunion taping, Gregg explained to the cast members and host, Andy Cohen, why he thought about separating with his wife of several years.

Fans may recall that on last Sunday night's episode of the Bravo reality series, NeNe shared with Cynthia Bailey that Gregg dropped the bombshell that they should consider separation.

"It's been a really rough day with Gregg and with me," she said during the episode. "He said he would go ahead and find him a place. Last night, I felt like I broke because he is so mean. I get that it's a sickness, but I can't be talked to like that."

A show insider claimed Gregg "explained all of the troubles he and NeNe were having," and "took a lot of responsibility and really stood up for his wife."

RHOA viewers are aware that the couple has been experiencing a dark period in their relationship since Gregg's unfortunate cancer diagnosis.

The insider added that while the two "are doing much better," things are far from how they once were.