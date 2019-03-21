‘The New Negroes’ Are Coming To Expand The Concept Of Blackness

Prepare to laugh your socks off and gain some knowledge in the coming months as Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle have teamed up to spearhead a new stand-up comedy series that will air on Comedy Central and BET this April.

Titled The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, the show is set to change the televised comedy game with each episode featuring stand-up performances from three different comedians, concluding with an original music video featuring Open Mike Eagle and a guest recording artist.

Described as "a socially aware stand-up and music series," the show plans on living up to its title by showcasing and introducing new talent both in the comedy and music realms.

The inspiration for the series and its polarizing title came from the term "New Negro," which was popularized during the Harlem Renaissance, where Black people were encouraged to speak up and share their own narratives.

"Our series gets its title and its mission from a book named The New Negro by Alain Locke," Vaughn and Eagle added. "The book was a collection of essays, poetry, fiction and music from a generation of emerging artists credited with launching the Harlem Renaissance. In other words, it was a place where Black people shared their lives, their perspectives, and their ideals."

Take a look at the trailer for the forthcoming series, below: