Nick Cannon Blatantly Shoots His Shot At Rihanna With This Corny AF Comment

It's no secret that Rihanna is one of the most effortlessly gorgeous celebrities out there, so it's fair to say that just about anything she does will elicit some level of thirst. Often, even high-profile celebrities feel compelled to shoot their shot at the Bajan bombshell, and the latest to do so is Nick Cannon. After seeing her photo for the latest Fenty Beauty campaign, the Wild N’ Out host couldn’t stop himself from hollering at Rih — in his signature corny style.

It all started when the 31-year-old singer posted a promotional image of herself covered in her new Fenty Beauty "Body Lava" shade, Trophy Wife, and rocking a slinky and shimmery gold mini-dress. While she left her followers both stoked and sweating with her thirst-trap post, it was Nick's reaction in the comments section that took the cake. "I never wanted to be a dress before this moment in life! #QueenFlex," he wrote, followed by a list of fire emojis. Take a look, below:

We get it, Nick, but you may be out of luck as the singer is still rumored to be dating billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel. Looks like he'll be thirsting from afar like the rest of her admirers.

Written by Moriba Cummings