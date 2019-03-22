Wendy Williams' Husband Breaks His Silence On Her Substance Abuse Revelations

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Wendy Williams' husband and manager, Kevin Hunter, rarely ever speaks out on anything regarding their marriage or personal lives. However, he seemed to have a change of heart most recently as he decided to share his thoughts on his wife's recent substance abuse revelation.
As previously reported, Wendy tearfully revealed on her morning talk show that she has been living in a sober house while struggling to overcome her past addiction to cocaine.
In response to her bold confession, Kevin told Entertainment Tonight that he and their family are supporting her through this tough time.
"Wendy is doing well," he said. "We're doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves."
After further stressing that they are "dealing with it and moving forward," he added that family is all they've got.
"It is a family process," he added. "Anybody that has to deal with this knows this is a family process."
Of course, social media has a lot to say about his comments, considering the rumors of cheating that have swirled around their marriage for years. (Some have speculated that recent rumors of Hunter fathering a child with a mistress contributed to Wendy’s recent troubles.)
This comes days after Wendy announced that after she finishes her morning show, she ends her day with a 24-hour sober coach who transports her to meetings and to a sober house with other recovering addicts.
"After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area," she said. "I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."
