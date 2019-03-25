R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly Has Reportedly Joined The Cast Of This Major Reality Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Andrea Kelly attends Lifetime / NeueHouse Luminaries series 'Surviving R. Kelly' documentary screening and conversation at Neuehouse NY on December 04, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for A+E)

R. Kelly’s survivors and those closest to him aren’t done speaking out.

 

After appearing in the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly and giving a few subsequent interviews, the R&B singer’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly will reportedly be joining the cast of a major reality TV franchise.

A new trailer for the upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta features Kelly along with other cast members including T-Boz, Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera.

“I don’t know what it’s like to be R. Kelly’s child,” she says in the trailer. “I only know what it’s like to be his ex-wife.”

Andrea Kelly is no stranger to reality television. She previously appeared on VH1’s Hollywood Exes and revealed details of the mental and physical abuse she allegedly suffered from her ex-husband in the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.

Growing Up Hip Hop is co-executive produced by Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller and follows the children of hip-hop superstars as they interact with friends and family as they try to make a name for themselves as entrepreneurs.

The series is due back on the air this summer. Watch the trailer below.

 

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Chance Yeh/Getty Images for A+E

