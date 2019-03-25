Eva Marcille Reveals The Troubling Lengths She Has To Go To Avoid Her Allegedly Abusive Ex

Sunday night's episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta didn't skimp on the drama as Eva Marcille opened up about the extreme lengths she and her family have had to go to escape her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, Kevin McCall .

During the episode, Marcille (after refusing to open up about her private struggle with her gossiping castmates) let the cat out the bag in her interview that she is forced to live in multiple locations so that McCall cannot find her out of fear of his allegedly abuse.

The newlywed, who split from the rapper in 2015 after giving birth to their daughter, Marley Rae, explained to the ladies that she and her family were forced to move five times to get away from him.

In order to further protect herself and her family, she added that she has taken out several restraining and protective orders against him.

"I still feel a sense of threat," she said, referring to McCall as Marley Rae's "donor." "I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He's just so petty sometimes. I've walked outside of my balcony before and he's been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever."

The model even said she lives in multiple houses currently to ensure that McCall does not find her and their toddler daughter.

"Every time I move, he finds me," she said. "Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me."

Since their split, McCall has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on the America's Next Top Model winner and their kid. In fact, in November 2017, he took to Instagram to proclaim that he has disowned Marley Rae after scrubbing all photos of her from his account.



If you or a loved one is at risk of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.