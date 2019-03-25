Jordan Peele Reveals He Has A Very Disturbing Cameo In ‘Us’ That Nearly Everyone Missed

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Jordan Peele broke barriers again with his latest film, Us, with the movie setting the U.S. record for the biggest opening of an original horror movie ever.
Now that the film is out, audiences can’t stop talking about all the hidden messages and Easter eggs Peele planted in the film, but most of us missed a huge one: the director’s cameo. Peele recently revealed that he made a brief but meaningful appearance in the box office smash that most viewers completely overlooked.
During an interview with Fandango, Peele, who wrote, directed and produced the flick, said that he lent his voice for a significant character in the film: a dying rabbit. What's even more surprising is that it's not the first time he's done this.
"I've made cameos in both of my films," he said, also referencing the still widely celebrated Get Out. "In Get Out, I was the voice of the deer, [and in Us] I am the dying rabbit."
After mimicking the sounds he made for each moment, he added that no one knows that he is the one who brought these dark moments to life.
Take a look at his explanation, below, starting at the three-minute mark:
We have a feeling the next sounds Peele will be making will be celebratory cheers as, according to Deadline, Us exceeded its weekend box office predictions, raking in approximately $70.2 million in ticket sales.
Those numbers even far exceed his own record for 2017's Get Out, which earned $33 million in its entire debut weekend.
Talk about a major glow up!
(Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
