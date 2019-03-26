Shade Or Nah? K. Michelle Has Some Interesting Thoughts About Rasheeda Meeting Kirk Frost And Jasmine Bleu’s Baby

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star K. Michelle was tuned in to the season eight premiere of the VH1 series on Monday night. She took to Twitter sharing her thoughts on the show’s debut, and even extended some kind words to her former on-screen nemesis Rasheeda Frost .

In case you missed it, the season eight premiere episode followed Rasheeda as she was introduced to her husband Kirk Frost’s son, Kannon, who was conceived out of wedlock during their marriage. The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary when the small child, whose mother is Kirk’s former mistress, Jasmine Bleu, visited their home for the first time.

K. Michelle, who was glued to the small screen, shared her thoughts on Rasheeda’s decision to accept her husband’s love child. When a fan asked her take on the situation, she said, “That’s a tough one. They seem really in love and we all mistakes. She knows her heart and her limits, I wish them well.”

Her kind words took a shady turn when she concluded, “But it couldn’t be me, I ain’t welcoming no stranger baby.”