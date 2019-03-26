Kirk Frost’s Former Mistress Goes Off On Rasheeda After The ‘L&HH’ Star Throws Some Unnecessary Shade

The tea is still piping hot as one season, ends and another begins. Following the conclusion of Love & Hip Hop: New York, the new season of the Atlanta spin-off premiered last night and the episode already has fans buzzing. Coming out the gate with unexpected harmony, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost seem to have accepted Kirk's love child, Kannon, into their family. However, the peace was quickly disturbed when Rasheeda decided to throw shade on Kannon’s mother, Kirk’s former mistress, Jasmine Bleu.

During the premiere, Rasheeda is shown spending time with Kannon. However, the meeting came with the reality starlet, offering up some unsolicited criticisms of Jasmine Bleu, her husband's former, “side chick.” "Even though it's been hard, I'm ready to accept Kannon as part of my family," she said in the confessional scene. However, after noticing that Kannon was still wearing Pull-Ups, Rasheeda had to comment. She said, "This is my first time meeting Kannon and yes, it is a bit of an eye-opener. Yeah, he is in his 'terrible twos,' but I ain't gon' lie, if he was being raised in my household, ain't no Pull-Ups at two." Kirk and Rasheeda proceeded to discuss Jasmine Bleu’s, apparently, neglectful parenting style; inferring that he may not be getting the care he needs. Take a look at the clip, below:

After seeing the episode, Jasmine took to Instagram to articulate her frustrations over the couple's disapproval of her mothering skills. "I was going to hold my tongue, but that really wouldn't be me, so here goes," she wrote. "First of all, anyone who thinks this is a fake storyline because what's her name said so, is an idiot. I'm not too fond of my mothering skills being put into question by those that aren't even really in the picture, besides when it's time to film or when it's convenient for you." Specifically sharing her thoughts on Rasheeda's concerns about Kannon being potty-trained, Jasmine added that she should offer some help instead of casting judgment. The rant continued, "They live right around the corner from me. Right after that scene, I asked what time they could drop him back off." Take a look at Jasmine’s full clap back:

Needless to say, fans of the show and Rasheeda are not bothered by Jasmine's words, as the "Marry Me" femcee took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of Kannon with her and Kirk's youngest son, Karter.

Looks like family dynamics in the Frost household are going to be chilly, this season.

Written by Moriba Cummings