Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Got Some Epic Good News

The ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is reportedly set to come home sooner than expected, as his prison sentence has been massively reduced.

According to The Blast, Nida's sentence was recently cut by a whopping 12 months, reducing his overall prison stay from 96 months to 84.

"The defendant's sentence is hereby reduced to 84 months of imprisonment with credit to be given by the Bureau of Prisons for all time served," court documents obtained by the site read. "All other terms of the sentence imposed by this court on July 8, 2014, shall remain unaffected by this order."

With this recent news, Nida is now scheduled to be released from prison in August 2020 — presumably clearing the path for him to tie the knot with his fiancée, Sherien Almufti.

As previously reported, the former RHOA regular pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges back in 2014, which included conspiring to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. In connection to the charges, he was initially sentenced to eight years behind bars and was ordered to pay restitution to the victims of his crimes, totaling $2.3 million.

Nida’s divorce from Parks was finalized in 2017, and in 2016 he proposed marriage to Almufti. Looks like the two of them will be able to start their lives together sooner than expected.