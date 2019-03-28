Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Faces Backlash For Discrimination Against A Very Unexpected Group

Jordan Peele's Us has been widely celebrated since its record-breaking release last weekend, and it’s pretty hard to find any criticism about the acclaimed film. However, there is one group that isn’t really feeling the blockbuster horror, and they're claiming that Lupita Nyong'o insensitively mocked its members.

According to Indie Wire, the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association (NSDA) and the non-profit group RespectAbility, which the site says "fights stigmas and advances opportunities for people with disabilities," have both criticized the horror film specifically over Nyong'o's deliberate use of spasmodic dysphonia as inspiration behind the unforgettable voice of her on-screen doppelgänger role, Red.

Prior to the film's nationwide release, the Oscar-winning actress told the New York Times that she drew from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s speaking voice when piecing together Red's verbal articulation. Kennedy Jr. suffers from spasmodic dysphonia, which is described as a "neurological disorder that causes involuntary spasms of the larynx."

Nyong'o, to show that her adoption of the speech impediment was not malicious, shared in the same profile that the voice she used in Us was an "amplification" of the disorder.