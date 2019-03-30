Jada Pinkett Smith Apparently Just Dismissed The Kardashians For Good

The Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal continues to wreak havoc on the Kardashian’s. Not only has it cost Kylie Jenner her BFF, now it’s having an effect on the reality show family’s once-tight bond with the Smiths.

Jada Pinkett Smith, a longtime friend of Jordyn Woods, has reportedly unfollowed Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and, Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. According to TMZ, a source claims the social media cleansing has to do with the scandal and how Khloe Kardashian publicly lashed out at Woods even more vigorously than her serial cheating boyfriend.

If you’ll remember, Jordyn joined Jada Pinkett on her Red Table Talk program to give her side of the story and was very empathetic during the episode.

Jada has reportedly told numerous people she thinks the Kardashians should put the incident behind them, which is not going to happen if the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians hit TV screens.

Khloe Kardashian has gone as far as to say that Jordyn Woods “ruined” her family while defending Tristan, who cheated on her with another woman less than a year ago, as a good father.