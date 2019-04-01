Khloé Kardashian And Her Ex Were Spotted At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Is “church” bringing Khloé Kardashian back together with a former flame?

Kanye West's Sunday services have proven to be quite the scene lately, with tons of celebrities showing up each weekend, and apparently that includes blasts from his in-laws’ pasts.

According to the Daily Mail, newly single Khloé was spotted at the most recent service where her ex-boyfriend French Montana was also in attendance. Of course, the rumors immediately began as to whether the two are together together.

While the pair was not spotted near each other during the service, we’re sure there was at least a friendly hello between them at some point. In fact, the mom-of-one is finally single after splitting from her serial cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, and as far as we know, so is French.

Khloé and French dated for over a year back in 2014 following her split from former NBA star Lamar Odom. Their relationship was well-documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media, and their split seemed to be fairly amicable.