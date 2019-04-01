Reginae Carter Posts Cautionary Message About ‘Scary World’ Following Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Dozens of celebrities, athletes and politicians have taken to social media reflecting on life in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death. Reginae Carter is the latest to pen a message following the senseless act of violence.
“This world is getting scary! Too much killing, clout chasing is at its finest, and don't nobody wanna support one another. Honestly, my heart can't take,” she began.
The influencer and reality star offered a suggestion on how to improve things. "We gotta change y'all! It stars with this generation! You guys gotta start raising our kids how you want the next generation to be like. Teach them unity, respect and how to love. Make sure you tell your loved ones you love them every chance you get because you never know when it will be your last."
Tackling the beast of social media and the role it plays, she continued, "I understand social media has a lot to do with what's going on in the world. Understand this tho... You don't have to fake it to kick it, you don't have to put someone else down to stand up, and you definitely don't have to take someone else's life because you're not happy with yours."
The 20 year old concluded, "When people start realizing this... life would be better."
Nipsey’s tragic death at age 33 certainly has those who loved him reflecting on life.
