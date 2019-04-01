Reginae Carter Posts Cautionary Message About ‘Scary World’ Following Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Dozens of celebrities, athletes and politicians have taken to social media reflecting on life in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death. Reginae Carter is the latest to pen a message following the senseless act of violence.



“This world is getting scary! Too much killing, clout chasing is at its finest, and don't nobody wanna support one another. Honestly, my heart can't take,” she began.

The influencer and reality star offered a suggestion on how to improve things. "We gotta change y'all! It stars with this generation! You guys gotta start raising our kids how you want the next generation to be like. Teach them unity, respect and how to love. Make sure you tell your loved ones you love them every chance you get because you never know when it will be your last."