Tamar Braxton Finally Unveils Her New Man’s Identity And Brings Him Out In Public

*Drum roll, please*

Tamar Braxton has been teasing her fans with below-the-nose shots of her man for months, with many trying to connect the dots on the identity of her very own king T'Challa (as she oh-so-affectionately calls him).

Now, she's finally decided to bring him out of the shadows and before the cameras at the new Braxton Family Values season premiere event, and she didn't hold back on showing the world that he is all hers.

After revealing that she is dating African finance guru David Adefeso on a past episode of the Wendy Williams Show, the Celebrity Big Brother winner finally showed what he looked like at the event's red carpet, captioning an IG photo of the two, "Whew chile."

Get a first look at Tamar and "T'Challa," below: