Jussie Smollett's Team Issues A Stern Warning To The City Of Chicago

The embattled actor's counsel said he "will not be intimidated."

Published 12 hours ago

Jussie Smollett's relationship with the city of Chicago has not been the healthiest since all charges made against him were dropped. In fact, the city is preparing to sue the Empire star for the cost of the investigation into his claim that he was attacked — a cost to the sum of $130,000.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in response to the city's latest move, Smollett's attorney, Mark Geragos, fired off a scathing letter addressing the promise, and even hinted that he may sue the city for defamation if they followed through.

In his letter, he proclaimed that his client "will not be intimidated" and added that the claims of Smollett faking the attack are "false and defamatory." He also stressed that the attack was real and labels the Osundairo brothers as the masterminds.

After reiterating that the state attorney dropped all 16 felony charges made against his client, Geragos threatened to viciously question Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in depositions if the city proceeds with the civil suit.

As previously reported, both Emanuel and Johnson have made it clear that they believe Smollett did fake the attack and were heavily critical of State Attorney Kim Foxx for dropping the charges.

Written by Moriba Cummings

