Sky Days’ Best Friend's Son Passes Away From Brain Cancer

Our hearts go out to reoccurring "Black Ink" star Allison . She revealed earlier today that after years of medical treatment her 14-year-old son, Joshua, sadly lost his battle with brain cancer.

“My baby boy is gone,” Allison shared in a tear-jerking post. “As I smell the tee shirt you were wearing yesterday, my eyes swell up with tears. Not just tears of sadness. But tears of joy! Just knowing that yesterday morning you were able to walk and talk again in heaven. I asked you yesterday to come visit me in my sleep. You didn’t come last night. No rush baby boy I know I’ll see you soon. This shit feels fake. I love and miss you so bad Joshua.”

Allison, best known for her role as fellow co-star Sky Day’s best friend, has been very open about her son’s fight with the illness since finding out four years ago about the cancer diagnosis.