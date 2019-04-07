Jordyn Woods' Mother Is Coming For Anyone Trying To Profit From Her Family's Name

Jordyn Woods’ mother plays both the role of mom and her manager so when it comes to anyone messing with her daughter’s livelihood or business, best believe she’s going to step in.

That’s what happened over the past few days. Elizabeth Woods and her 21-year-old daughter recently returned to the United States after a trip to England and discovered along the way that people are creating shirts and pillows with her daughter’s face on it with the caption, “I don’t need your situation.”

The quote comes from Jordyn’s much-talked about Red Table Talk episode with Jada Pinkett Smith where she uttered that phrase. It's in reference to the fallout between Woods and her longtime BFF Kylie Jenner. Many claimed their friendship ending would hurt Jordyn's brand and sales.

In an Instagram post, Elizabeth Woods revealed pictures of the shirts and pillows featuring her daughter’s likeness and a stern warning for anyone trying to profit off of them.

“We are well aware that many people have been selling merch. If you are aware of any companies selling merchandise and trying to benefit from our situation, please tag them below,” she wrote. “We would like for the world to know that we have not authorized any of this and have not profited from any of these sales whatsoever. Thank you for all the support and love #teamigotthis.”