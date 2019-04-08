Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West's Pro-Trump 'SNL' Tirade

Kim Kardashian is letting it be know that, despite her husband Kanye West's polarizing outbursts, she will always have his back.

During Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the rapper's now infamous pro-Donald Trump rant on Saturday Night Live was addressed. Fans may remember that, during the sudden outburst, 'Ye upset viewers and some of the show's on-air talent with his MAGA rhetoric and even surprised many with his announcement that he and his family were moving to Chicago.

Kim explained during the episode that she was "a little bit annoyed" that she learned of the move on social media. However, while she was not ready to uproot her and their children's lives to move to her husband's home city, the rapper was completely set in his decision.

"We moving to Chicago," he said. "That's the vibe, babe. It feels good."

After explaining in her confessional that she was "going to kind of ride it out and see it through," Kim admitted that the SNL fiasco had her on edge.

"I have to be honest — inside, I'm kind of freaking out a little bit because live TV, you never know what could happen," she said.

Above all, while her husband has become known as one of the most off-the-rails celebrities today, the reality starlet loves him just the way he is.

"I know that Kanye is always going to be Kanye and I'm never trying to change that," she said. "I mean, that's who I fell in love with and I'm not trying to change who he is."

A true ride or die, as they say...

Catch a recap of the episode, below: