'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Asks Court To Seek Mental Health Treatment

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is reportedly admitting that she needs professional help to maintain her mental health, and her legal team is pleading with the court to make this happen.

According to TMZ, legal documents show that Lee's attorney has been petitioning the court in her child abuse case to allow her to get treatment. The reality star claims she was diagnosed prior to or around the same time of the child abuse incident she was charged with.

As previously reported, she was indicted on child abuse charges after reportedly slapping her daughter across the face, dragging her down the hall by her hair and throwing her into a metal locker at her middle school.

Her attorney stressed that she is completely willing to abide by the requirements to enter the treatment program, which include remaining sober, submitting to random drug testing and attending self-help meetings.

The process, which is slated to last for one month, will begin after her application is considered by a committee, which includes a prosecutor. She will reportedly receive an answer in about 30 days.

As the site reported, Lee failed to reveal what her specific diagnosis is in the court docs. However, during her 2016 interview on Raq Rants, she bravely shared that she suffers with bipolar disorder.

We genuinely hope she gets the help she needs.