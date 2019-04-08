Ray J And Princess Love To Offer Hefty Reward To Help Find Their Missing Dog

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Ray J and Princess Love's family is in disarray as they've recently shared that one of their dogs, Boogotti, has gone missing from their Calabasas home.
Determined to find him, the couple has shared that they are willing to pay $20,000 to anyone who locates him.
Love took to Instagram on Saturday night to plead with the public, asking her followers to notify her if they find the Maltese. The following day, to prove she meant business, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood starlet added the hefty reward to her plea for help.
Love also shared that both she and her husband believe Boogotti may still be in the Woodland Hills area, where he initially went missing, and instructed anyone who may have found him to DM her with a photo of him.
TMZ reports that the pup escaped over the weekend through a gate on Ray J's parents' property while they were dog sitting. He allegedly fled around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The couple reportedly flew back from New York City on Sunday to help find the dog.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS