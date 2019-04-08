Ray J And Princess Love To Offer Hefty Reward To Help Find Their Missing Dog

Ray J and Princess Love's family is in disarray as they've recently shared that one of their dogs, Boogotti, has gone missing from their Calabasas home.

Determined to find him, the couple has shared that they are willing to pay $20,000 to anyone who locates him.

Love took to Instagram on Saturday night to plead with the public, asking her followers to notify her if they find the Maltese. The following day, to prove she meant business, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood starlet added the hefty reward to her plea for help.