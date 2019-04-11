Lauren London Shares Passionate Words At Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life

Nispey Hussle's Celebration of Life memorial service, held at the Staples Center, brought together thousands of his family members, loved ones, admirers and fans who respectfully remembered his life and legacy.

With the late rapper's mother, father and siblings all taking to the podium to share their memories of him, many awaited the presence of his life partner, Lauren London. When the time came for her to speak on her fallen love, the actress vulnerably painted a picture of the man she grew to love—unconditionally.

"Never was I prepared for anything like this," she began, admitting she was forced to put her words on paper. "I had to write something because I've never felt this type of pain before. His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew."

After calling him the "greatest boyfriend," she went on to speak on his intelligence: "He was brilliant. He researched everything; completely self-taught and always seeking knowledge."

Looking into the audience at their son, Kross Asghedom, she added, "My pain is for my 2-year-old, who probably won't remember how much his dad loved him. I'm so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man."

Addressing the people of Los Angeles who felt a close connection to the late rapper — Nipsey was known for his community-building in the area — she stressed that the pain "is really ours."

"We know what Nip meant to us," she said. "We lost an incredible soul. We lost a real one. We won't ever be the same, but in Hussle's words, 'The game is going to test you, never fold.' What's in you, they can't take away, and he's in all of us. I'm so grateful that I had you."

She left the audience with these parting words: "Until we meet again, the marathon continues."

May Nipsey Hussle rest in peace.