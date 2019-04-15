Eva Marcille Addresses Claims That NeNe Leakes Helped Her Get Her Peach: 'She Had No Fruit Salad For Me'

Part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special aired on Sunday night, showing NeNe Leakes continue to go at it with her cast mates. One of the most recent heated exchanges the series OG had involved newbie Eva Marcille, who was rumored to be brought on the show by Leakes, herself.

During a sit-down with Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, the America's Next Top Model winner addressed the rumor, stressing that it is completely false.

"NeNe didn't bring me on the show," she said. "NeNe was the only person I knew once I was asked to be on the show. That's just the truth of it all and she knows it."

Taking things a bit further, the hilariously animated "Eva the Diva" made one closing remark before having a bite of a slice of cake.

"She might have helped other people acquire a peach, but she had no fruit salad for me," she added.

Watch her clear the air, below: