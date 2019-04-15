'Love & Hip Hop' Star Moniece Slaughter Reveals Her Biological Father Disowned Her 'For Coming Out'

Moniece Slaughter recently took to Instagram where she opened up about her relationship with her biological father. In a lengthy caption, she explained that the two became estranged after he disowned her for coming out.

"Introducing my biological father, Mr. Michael Lloyd Slaughter," the Love & Hip Hop star captioned a side-by-side photo of her and her dad. "You won't find him on ig...I can't even find him in real life. But you can find him on FB."

The reality starlet, who has proudly displayed her same-sex relationship with AD Diggs on season four of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, went on to share that her father "disowned her" after a series of acts she outlined, including him disrespecting her mother, refusing to associate her with her brother Kyle and sister because of her portrayal on the VH1 series, and "lastly for coming out."

While Moniece did not specify how she identifies, fans remember that, prior to her relationship with Diggs, she was in a long-term romance with B2K's Lil Fizz, with whom she shares a son.

Going on to explain how she feels about his failure to accept her for who she is, the reality starlet mentioned that she's come a long way.

"I used to feel so hurt," she wrote. "Then I felt angry. Then I felt slightly empathetic. Now I feel literally nothing about the matter. It took a while. Then I released. Relieving him of his moral obligation & God given right (he had no legal rights), to love & be there for me."

Showing that she has an optimistic outlook on the unfortunate situation, she added that while she didn't get to pick her parents, she now realizes that the loss was all his.

"It wasn't my loss. It was his. I'm the child," she continued. "He's the 'parent.' It's NEVER my responsibility to make him feel wanted. It was always his job to show me I was wanted by him. That I was loved by him. He just didn't know how. But God had something bigger & better in his will for me."

In concluding her heartfelt post, Moniece thanked her mother and Dave — the man who ultimately became her father figure — for being the parents she needed and deserved.

Take a look at her full post, below: