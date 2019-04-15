'Love & Hip Hop' Star Moniece Slaughter Reveals Her Biological Father Disowned Her 'For Coming Out'

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 30: Moniece Slaughter attends the Amber Rose Takeover event at Dave & Busters on March 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"I feel literally nothing about the matter."

Moniece Slaughter recently took to Instagram where she opened up about her relationship with her biological father. In a lengthy caption, she explained that the two became estranged after he disowned her for coming out.

"Introducing my biological father, Mr. Michael Lloyd Slaughter," the Love & Hip Hop star captioned a side-by-side photo of her and her dad. "You won't find him on ig...I can't even find him in real life. But you can find him on FB."

The reality starlet, who has proudly displayed her same-sex relationship with AD Diggs on season four of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, went on to share that her father "disowned her" after a series of acts she outlined, including him disrespecting her mother, refusing to associate her with her brother Kyle and sister because of her portrayal on the VH1 series, and "lastly for coming out." 

While Moniece did not specify how she identifies, fans remember that, prior to her relationship with Diggs, she was in a long-term romance with B2K's Lil Fizz, with whom she shares a son.

Going on to explain how she feels about his failure to accept her for who she is, the reality starlet mentioned that she's come a long way.

"I used to feel so hurt," she wrote. "Then I felt angry. Then I felt slightly empathetic. Now I feel literally nothing about the matter. It took a while. Then I released. Relieving him of his moral obligation & God given right (he had no legal rights), to love & be there for me."

Showing that she has an optimistic outlook on the unfortunate situation, she added that while she didn't get to pick her parents, she now realizes that the loss was all his.

"It wasn't my loss. It was his. I'm the child," she continued. "He's the 'parent.' It's NEVER my responsibility to make him feel wanted. It was always his job to show me I was wanted by him. That I was loved by him. He just didn't know how. But God had something bigger & better in his will for me."

In concluding her heartfelt post, Moniece thanked her mother and Dave — the man who ultimately became her father figure — for being the parents she needed and deserved.

Take a look at her full post, below:

So every time I’m live with my mom @marlatalks & you guys swear I look just like her. Don’t get me wrong. My little mommy is a Beaut ❤️. But If you ask me, this guy & I are twins (aesthetically). Yup. You guessed it. Introducing my biological father, Mr. Michael Lloyd Slaughter. You won’t find him on ig...I can’t even find him in real life 🤷🏾‍♀️. But you can find him on FB. He disowned me 🙄. First for reciprocating the extreme disrespect he’d unjustly bestowed upon my mother. Then because he didn’t want anyone to associate my brother Kyle, and my sister, Lauryn, with me because of my portrayal on reality tv. Lastly for coming out. I used to feel so hurt. Then I felt angry. Then I felt slightly empathetic. Now I feel literally nothing about the matter. It took a while. Then I released. Relieving him of his moral obligation & God given right (he had no legal rights), to love & be there for me. Relieved him of the freedom I’d given him to be in my son’s life ( he was in and out because he told my BD that he didn’t like me, & he’d been going behind my back to get to kam through dreux. But obviously never consistently enough). Moral of the story you ask? He helped make me. He didn’t raise me. He loved me in the only way he knew how. It just wasn’t the best for me. I realized that it wasn’t my fault. I didn’t ask to be here. I didn’t get to pick my parents. It wasn’t my loss. It was his. I’m the child, whether I’m 3mo. or 32yrs. He’s the “parent.” It’s NEVER my responsibility to make him feel wanted. It was always his job to show me I was wanted by him. That I was loved by him. He just didn’t know how. But God had something bigger & better in his will for me. And I was very loved, indeed. Not only by my mother. But by my Father, Dave @davetake6. A heavy presence in my life. My son’s life. And everything that we do & are. I wanted for nothing.

We're sending you lots of love and commend you for this brave confession, Moniece.

She currently appears on season eight of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which airs on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

