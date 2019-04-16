Bill Cosby Slams AIG Insurance Again After They Settle Lawsuit With Accuser

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Bill Cosby recently slammed his insurance company for settling another lawsuit filed by an accuser without his permission.
In a statement posted to the imprisoned actor's Instagram page, Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt accused American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior," adding that Cosby could have proven that he was in New York during the time his accuser, Chloe Goins, claimed he assaulted her.
"Yesterday, our legal team was informed that AIG decided to settle a frivolous lawsuit, which was made by Chloe Goins, over the objections of Mr. Cosby," the statement reads. "AIG ignored the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney found that 'there is no evidence to support' Ms. Goins' claims against Mr. Cosby, which stemmed from events that allegedly occurred at the Playboy Mansion in 2008."
Goins claims Cosby both drugged and molested her during the encounter. She was 18 years old at the time the alleged attack took place. A hearing in the case is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Take a look at Wyatt's full statement, below:
Cosby, 81, told The Blast in response to the suit, however, "It was proven by the Los Angeles Police Department that I was not at the Playboy Mansion on the date in question, and was not in the State of California."
He then further accused AIG of "settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent," before adding that they are "complicit in this scheme to destroy me and my family."
The embattled comic also stressed that he believes Goins' lawsuit should have never been filed and he promises to stick to his claims against her.
As previously reported, this comes after Cosby's counsel credited the AIG insurance firm with settling cases without the "knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby."
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS