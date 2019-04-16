Bill Cosby Slams AIG Insurance Again After They Settle Lawsuit With Accuser

Bill Cosby recently slammed his insurance company for settling another lawsuit filed by an accuser without his permission.

In a statement posted to the imprisoned actor's Instagram page, Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt accused American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior," adding that Cosby could have proven that he was in New York during the time his accuser, Chloe Goins, claimed he assaulted her.

"Yesterday, our legal team was informed that AIG decided to settle a frivolous lawsuit, which was made by Chloe Goins, over the objections of Mr. Cosby," the statement reads. "AIG ignored the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney found that 'there is no evidence to support' Ms. Goins' claims against Mr. Cosby, which stemmed from events that allegedly occurred at the Playboy Mansion in 2008."

Goins claims Cosby both drugged and molested her during the encounter. She was 18 years old at the time the alleged attack took place. A hearing in the case is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Take a look at Wyatt's full statement, below: