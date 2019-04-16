Bill Cosby Slams AIG Insurance Again After They Settle Lawsuit With Accuser

NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Chloe Goins accused the disgraced actor of sexual battery.

Published 21 hours ago

Bill Cosby recently slammed his insurance company for settling another lawsuit filed by an accuser without his permission.

In a statement posted to the imprisoned actor's Instagram page, Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt accused American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior," adding that Cosby could have proven that he was in New York during the time his accuser, Chloe Goins, claimed he assaulted her.

"Yesterday, our legal team was informed that AIG decided to settle a frivolous lawsuit, which was made by Chloe Goins, over the objections of Mr. Cosby," the statement reads. "AIG ignored the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney found that 'there is no evidence to support' Ms. Goins' claims against Mr. Cosby, which stemmed from events that allegedly occurred at the Playboy Mansion in 2008."

Goins claims Cosby both drugged and molested her during the encounter. She was 18 years old at the time the alleged attack took place. A hearing in the case is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Take a look at Wyatt's full statement, below:

View this post on Instagram

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Official Statement Re: AIG’s Unauthorized Settlement With Chloe Goins v. Bill Cosby Yet again, AIG has shown their egregious behavior towards Mr. Cosby, who has been a loyal and trustworthy policyholder for more than 20 years with AIG. Yesterday, our legal team was informed that AIG decided to settle a frivolous lawsuit, which was made by Chloe Goins, over the objections of Mr. Cosby. AIG ignored the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney found that “there is no evidence to support” Ms. Goins’s claims against Mr. Cosby, which stemmed from events that allegedly occurred at the Playboy Mansion in 2008. Mr. Cosby’s legal team provided medical records, which showed that Mr. Cosby had undergone eye surgery and was in New York, recuperating at his home, at the time of the alleged events. “AIG’s conduct is ‘despicable’ and I can only imagine how terribly they’re treating their policyholders, who don’t have my means and my resources,” states Bill Cosby. “It was proven by the Los Angeles Police Department that I was not at the Playboy Mansion on the date in question, and was not in the State of California. This woman’s supposed friend confirmed that she made up this story by denying that they knew her [Goins] and, most importantly, denying that they visited the Playboy Mansion with her. AIG continues to act egregiously by settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent; and AIG continues to show they’re complicit in this scheme to destroy me and my family. I encourage all of AIG’s policyholders to drop this pathetic insurance company quickly, before they destroy you and your family. Ms. Goins’s lawsuit never should have proceeded and I will still pursue my claims against her. Thank you very much,” states Mr. Cosby. #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished

A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) on

Cosby, 81, told The Blast in response to the suit, however, "It was proven by the Los Angeles Police Department that I was not at the Playboy Mansion on the date in question, and was not in the State of California."

He then further accused AIG of "settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent," before adding that they are "complicit in this scheme to destroy me and my family."

The embattled comic also stressed that he believes Goins' lawsuit should have never been filed and he promises to stick to his claims against her.

As previously reported, this comes after Cosby's counsel credited the AIG insurance firm with settling cases without the "knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby."

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

