Gabrielle Union On Taking 11-Year-Old Stepson To Gay Pride Parade: 'It's Kind Of Part Of Being A Global Citizen'

The Wades recently proved why they deserve to be two of the most celebrated celebrity parents after they openly supported Dwyane's 11-year-old son, Zion, at Miami's Gay Pride Parade.

After the NBA icon opened up about the importance of inclusivity and visibility in their family, his wife, Being Mary Jane star Gabrielle Union, is following suit, sharing some more refreshing nuggets of wisdom.

"It feels normal," the actress told Us Weekly on taking Zion to the parade. "My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it's kind of part of being a global citizen."

The We're Going to Need More Wine author went on to speak on the current trend of being "inclusive," with many failing to actually follow through with their promises. In her family, however, talk is nothing without action.

"People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don't actually mean it," she continued. "In our household, we mean that, and that's why the entire household went to pride."

Union attended the Miami Beach Pride Festival with her stepson Zion, her 5-month-old daughter, Kaavia, and Zion's 17-year-old brother, Zaire. Though Wade could not join them due to work obligations, he showed his support by posting a beautiful message on his Instagram Story.

"Zion had his [own] cheering section today," he captioned a photo of his son and their family. "Wish I was there to see you smile kid!... It's a family thing."

Take a look at their beautiful memories, below: