Kristoff St. John's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Credit Card Bill

Kristoff St. John's estate, more than two months after his death, is being sued over claims the Young and the Restless star died owing money to credit card company American Express.

According to The Blast, court documents indicate that the American Express National Bank filed a creditor's claim against the estate last week stating that AMEX believes they are owed a massive sum to the tune of $33,007.31.

The claim many are calling petty comes after the soap opera star's older daughter, Paris, filed documents back in March, claiming he passed without a will and, thus, requesting that she be named its administrator. The next day, however, she stressed that the handwritten will, which St. John's father claims to have found, was never meant to be considered as such.

As previously reported, Kristoff St. John was found dead at his home on February 3. He was 52. The Los Angeles County coroner's office reported that he died of heart disease and alcohol abuse. The exact cause of his death is listed as "hypertrophic heart disease... and effects of ethanol."