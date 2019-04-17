Landlord Slaps Bac Chyna With Lawsuit Over Huge Unpaid Rent Bill

Blac Chyna is currently embroiled in some serious legal drama as her former landlord is suing her for almost $50,000 in unpaid rent.

According to TMZ, the landlord is accusing the socialite of ignoring the final five months of her lease without paying a dime up front.

The site reports that Chyna has been renting the luxury Studio City, California, home since April 2017, with the landlord revealing in the suit that she signed the lease agreeing that she would occupy the space until March 2019. He claimed, however, that she broke her lease and left in November 2018.

Due to this, the landlord said she now owes him $55,546 for the five months of unpaid rent. After deducting her $25,000 deposit and adding $18,000 in damages, he concluded that she, instead, owes him $48,546. He claims that the cost for damages were a result of her removing "fixtures and equipment" from the home.

In addition to the amount in the suit, Chyna's former landlord is also adding interest and attorney fees to the total cost.

This all comes after Chyna and Rob Kardashian, the father of her child, Dream, came to an agreement in their custody battle back in March. Rob, who was previously paying her $20,000 a month in child support, was ordered by a judge to no longer pay a dime, and, instead, will share custody with the model.