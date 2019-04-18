Wendy Williams’ Husband Reportedly Gets Millions To ‘Quietly’ Leave Her Talk Show

Earlier today (April 18), it was announced that Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ estranged husband and executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, was fired and negotiating a buyout. Now we’re learning just how big of a bag he’s securing.

Bossip exclusively reports although Hunter was terminated, they’re mutually parting ways and he’s receiving $10 million as compensation for leaving “quietly.”

Earlier this week, Hunter apologized to Wendy, their son, and her fans for his “recent actions” and will be taking some time out to “right some wrongs.” This follows Williams’ reportedly beefing up her personal security to handle any physical harm anyone, including Hunter, could do to her.

Kevin Hunter was also recently accused of having a sexually abusive relationship with Aveon Falstar, a singer signed to his label. He’s denied any abuse claims, via his attorney.

Wendy Williams returned to her show early last month and filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter last week.